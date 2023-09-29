ADVERTISEMENT
Igbos have lost focus, says Okonjo-Iweala

Ima Elijah

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala She highlights issues that have led to divisions among the Igbos.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Delivering a virtual address during the Southeast Economic and Security Summit in Owerri, she highlighted that these issues have led to divisions among the Igbos, diminishing their sense of communal support.

Okonjo-Iweala lamented the lack of mutual cooperation among the Igbos, emphasising that internal attacks and undermining behaviors have replaced the once strong sense of community. She stressed the need for the Igbos to rediscover their common assets and work together to rebuild their region.

"We have lost focus. We have lost sight of our biggest community assets. We are fragmented as a people. We don’t support each other; instead, we attack and undermine each other. We are too individualistic. An individual can be good but better when we come together with others as a body," she emphasised.

The former finance minister identified the main challenge as the Igbos themselves, urging them to reject self-centeredness and embrace teamwork for sustainable economic growth.

She pointed out that joint leadership and unity were essential to overcoming the existing hurdles, including security issues that have hampered investments in the region.

Okonjo-Iweala also commended the efforts of the region's governors for collaborating with the Federal Government to address security concerns, expressing optimism that collective action could pave the way for a brighter future in the southeast.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

