Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

In a post via her official Twitter account, she shared the news alongside behind-the-scene images with Abudu. The tweet read, "At the WTO filming Black, Brilliant and Bold with the incomparable @MoAbudu for Netflix!".

Iweala is currently the Director General of the World Trade Organisation and became quite popular for her various roles as a minister in Nigeria. Her journey into the world of finance will be explored in the upcoming series.

The project titled Black Brilliant and Bold has been described by Abudu in as "A groundbreaking series designed to celebrate and showcase the remarkable achievements of Black Women from all corners of the world!"

The series is expected to feature an array of black women, from various fields, from science and technology to arts and activism, and politics, amongst others. With the mission to highlight and celebrate their achievements that have gone unnoticed over the years.

In a post on social media, the filmmaker announced the commencement of the production and her reasons towards pushing such an interesting direction at a time like this.

She said, "I’m thrilled to announce the start of a new chapter in my life as I kick off production today, November 4th, 2023, for a project close to my heart. This project, which has been two years in the making during my tenure as an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, celebrates the incredible achievements of Black Women".

Abudu, who just recently released her first project as a director, has also welcomed news of the short films titled Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life being eligible for Oscars consideration.