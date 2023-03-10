ADVERTISEMENT
Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' debuts on Apple TV

Inemesit Udodiong

The psychological thriller is also streaming on Prime Video.

Nonso Bassey and Rita Dominic in 'La Femme Anjola' [ The Audrey Silva company]
Following a limited theatrical run, Mildred Okwo‘s 'La Femme Anjola' is currently available to a wider audience via Prime Video and now Apple TV.

Thanks to a recent deal with Magnolia Pictures, the film noir is also showing on a couple of international streamers like Vudu, Google Play, and DirecTV in the US, and Canada.

'La Femme Anjola', French for “The Woman Anjola,” is set in the bustling metropolis of Lagos. Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Okwo, this psychological thriller follows the story of a young stockbroker whose life takes a drastic turn when he falls in love with a married singer.

Nonso Bassey and Rita Dominic play love interests in 'La Femme Anjola' [Instagram/ @nonsobassey]
Rita Dominic plays the lead role as Anjola alongside Nigerian Idols alumnus Nonso Bassey. The cast includes Chris Iheuwa, Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Bassey Ekpeyong, Browny Igboegwu, Shawn Faqua and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.

Originally slated for a 2020 theatrical debut, the movie eventually settled for a March 2021 release due to the pandemic on the Audrey Silva Company‘s website and select cinemas.

'La Femme Anjola' has received positive reviews for the interesting story, acting and cinematography.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

