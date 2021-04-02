Nollywood Twitter is currently buzzing following new reports that top film exhibitor FilmOne yanked the Rita Dominic produced 'La Femme Anjola' from its cinemas for the holiday weekend.

Confirming the reports, Mildred Okwo, 'La Femme Anjola' director shared on Twitter: "FilmHouse has removed us from all cinemas except these ones. I guess it is to make way for their new film. it is their cinema and they will do with what they please..."

The tweet caused a major row on Twitter, with fans of the movie accusing the top exhibition and distribution company of playing double standard in favour of the newly released Niyi Akinmoyan directed 'Prophetess' which it co-produced and distributed.

Amid the heated online debate, Okwo further revealed that FilmOne had prematurely taken her 2015 movie 'Surulere' off its cinemas in its second week.

Mildred Okwo's tweets [Twitter]

The adverse effect of such actions spell doom for 'La Femme Anjola' as the exhibitor's influence is currently unrivaled in the industry. 'La Femme Anjola' currently tops the box office in second place grossing N8,102,100 in its first week from screening in 49 locations.

Filmhouse is yet to publicly clarify the reports. However, its Communications Analyst, Jude Martins replied Okwo albeit unofficially. In his deleted tweets, Martins trolled Okwo and accused her of trying to score cheap publicity.

Jude Martins tweets [Twitter]

Check out some Twitter reactions: