'Merry Men' hits ₦75.4 million as Nigeria's most-watched movie at cinemas

The second sequel in the Merry Men franchise remains the Nigerian audience's favourite movie at cinemas nationwide, after three weeks since its debut on October 13, 2023.

According to a report by, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), its first week, it closed ₦33.4 million, then ₦28.3 million and now after its third weekend (October 27-29, 2023) it hits a gross of ₦75.4 million

Coming in second place is Freelance an American action film written by Jacob Lentz, which tells the story of a former special forces operator Mason Pettits played by John Cena, who takes on a new security job. The Hollywood title closes a gross of ₦12.3 million this weekend following its theatrical debut on October 27, 2023.

Trolls Band Together, which is also a new entry in the cinema over the weekend, grossed a total of ₦6.3 million, making it the third on the chart.

In fourth place is Small Talk directed by Biodun Stephen, it tells the story of a gate man played by Mr Marcaroni who finds himself caught in a home robbery dilemma, due to his loose tongue. But the police inspector in charge played by Lasisi Elenu takes on the case rigorously to try and find answers to the missing items.