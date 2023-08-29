Nigerian Selection Committee calls for submissions ahead of 96th Oscars
This call comes after Stephanie Linus was named as the new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee.
Officially recognised by the AMPAS, the NOSC will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the IFF Award. The IFF Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains 50% or more in a language or languages other than English.
The Academy Awards requires that films submitted must meet other criteria, including accurate, legible English language subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases – details of which are available on the NOSC website.
On the call for submissions, the newly appointed chairperson of NOSC, Stephanie Linus, said, "I am honoured to take on the esteemed role of NOSC Chairperson for the Oscar Awards. I look forward to working closely with my committee members on our shared vision of promoting African filmmakers on a global platform. We now have a unique opportunity to honour the exceptional storytellers and talents whose works have entertained and connected us in many ways. I hope the decisions we make in the days ahead will inspire the next generation of filmmakers."
The NOSC portal is open for submissions from August 28, 2023 to September 15, 2023. The 96th Oscars will take place next year on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
