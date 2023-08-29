ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian Selection Committee calls for submissions ahead of 96th Oscars

Inemesit Udodiong

This call comes after Stephanie Linus was named as the new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee.

The call for submissions comes after Stephanie Linus was named as the new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee [Instagram/stephanielinus]
The call for submissions comes after Stephanie Linus was named as the new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee [Instagram/stephanielinus]

Recommended articles

Officially recognised by the AMPAS, the NOSC will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the IFF Award. The IFF Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains 50% or more in a language or languages other than English.

The Academy Awards requires that films submitted must meet other criteria, including accurate, legible English language subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases – details of which are available on the NOSC website.

On the call for submissions, the newly appointed chairperson of NOSC, Stephanie Linus, said, "I am honoured to take on the esteemed role of NOSC Chairperson for the Oscar Awards. I look forward to working closely with my committee members on our shared vision of promoting African filmmakers on a global platform. We now have a unique opportunity to honour the exceptional storytellers and talents whose works have entertained and connected us in many ways. I hope the decisions we make in the days ahead will inspire the next generation of filmmakers."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NOSC portal is open for submissions from August 28, 2023 to September 15, 2023. The 96th Oscars will take place next year on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Hayor P shares Jaiye & Vibes EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Hayor P shares "Jaiye & Vibes" EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lucy has requested a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

New housemate Lucy requests voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in 'Charlie And The Boys'

Kanayo O Kanayo is a master thief in new heist film 'Charlie And The Boys'