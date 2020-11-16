Ebawa production set to release nollywood 1st ever music and dance college movie - 'LOUD', directed by Umanu Elijah

A high school musical movie from the stables of Ebawa Production and directed by mr Umanu Elijah. Live Out Ur Dream Loud' is coming to the big screen after a long while to further raise the bar in the industry.

The movie,which is produced by Lemuel Bawa and Honesty Bawa as the executive producer stars the likes of Apostle Eucharia Anunobi, Wale Ojo, Bolanle Nino, Jide Kosoko and Timini Egbuson.

Others are rising actors like Sophia Alakija, Abayomi Alvin, Craze clown, Sydney Talker, Z fanzy TV, Chuddy K, Eddy Oboh, Ebube Obi, Tersy Akpata and Koko Ashley.

According to producer, the inspiration behind the movie which was shot in Lagos and Europe in 2019/2020, with Hollywood standard cinematic equipment was to reassure the teenagers that their dreams are not invalid.

The movie, he said centres around a talented young man who has an issue with Daddy over his career path. He blames himself for the death of his mother as he struggles through life to find his identity and redemption. But at the end of it all, help came his way as a few friends of his rallied round him during the phase of a competition.

'Live Out Ur Dream Loud' is indeed inspiring as it's intriguing.

Commenting on the movie, Apostle Eucharia Anunobi described it as 'the first of its kind' in Nollywood, adding that the movie is out to correct the norm that entertainers are useless people as generally perceived by many parents and guidances.

The star of 'Glamour Girls', however, urged parents to allow their children to follow their dreams with any kind of influence from them.

"It's high time, parents allow their children to push their dreams. They can guide, protect and support them in addition to ensuring that they don't derail in life. They have to allow their children to live out their dreams which is what the movie is all about."

According to her, this is the first time a producer is trying to do a movie of such magnitude starring a large cast. "It is the very first of its kind movie. and it's going to stand the taste of time," Apostle Eucharia.

