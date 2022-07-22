RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

It’s officially a few more sleeps to the new season of Little Black Book but first, the trailer!

Little Black Book series premieres August 4 [Instagram/tnc.africa]
Little Black Book series premieres August 4 [Instagram/tnc.africa]

TNC Africa just debuted the official trailer for its highly anticipated Little Black Book 2 and expectedly, it’s everything fans hoped for plus a few extra points.

Recommended articles

The exciting new trailer showcases some classic Leo and Tade moments. The lovebirds may also be saddled with a major threat, a new dynamic that’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Starring Ikechukwu Onunaku as Leo and Teniola Aladese as Tade, the AMVCA-nominated romance drama returns to the screens on August 4.

Season two will see interesting new cast members including Nengi Adoki, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Helena Nelson and veterans Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola, Jude Chukwuka.

The first season of Little Black Book followed the brilliantly told story of Tade (Teniola Aladese), a brilliant business executive trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo (Ikechukwu Onunaku), a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

Little Black Book 2 premieres on TNC Africa's YouTube channel on August 4, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

King Promise drops '5 Star' album

King Promise drops '5 Star' album

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

Motàrá dazzles in emotionally penned debut “Don’t Back Down

Motàrá dazzles in emotionally penned debut “Don’t Back Down”

Chiké unveils track-list for his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'

Chiké unveils track-list for his sophomore album 'The Brother's Keeper'

Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’

Aluna, Prettyboy D-O & Kooldrink join forces on new single ‘Nowhere To Hide’

Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'

Nanya Spark releases video for hit single 'Bow Down'

Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'

Cheque releases new single 'Holy Gee'

Trending

Toke Makinwa returns as host of BBNaija ‘The Buzz’ season 2

Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax]

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

Ada Ameh dies at 48 [Instagram]

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' [Twitter]