Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

The exciting new trailer showcases some classic Leo and Tade moments. The lovebirds may also be saddled with a major threat, a new dynamic that’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Starring Ikechukwu Onunaku as Leo and Teniola Aladese as Tade, the AMVCA-nominated romance drama returns to the screens on August 4.

Season two will see interesting new cast members including Nengi Adoki, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Helena Nelson and veterans Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola, Jude Chukwuka.

The first season of Little Black Book followed the brilliantly told story of Tade (Teniola Aladese), a brilliant business executive trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo (Ikechukwu Onunaku), a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

Little Black Book 2 premieres on TNC Africa's YouTube channel on August 4, 2022.