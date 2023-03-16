ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kevin Hart takes on himself in 'Die Hart' [Pulse Exclusive]

Inemesit Udodiong

In this Pulse interview, the American comedian and actor talks about playing himself in his latest project.

Kevin Hart.
Kevin Hart.

Recommended articles

While the real-life persona loves this life, his alter ego in Prime Video's 'Die Hart' is sick of comedy. He is tired of being the funny guy who makes people laugh and wants to be the action star fans pay to see behind the wheel in car chases, kissing the femme fatale, or climbing skyscrapers.

In this movie, Hart plays a fictional, exaggerated version of himself who embarks on a journey to become an action star. His dream takes him to an action hero school, run by Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta.

Sharing the inspiration for the movie, Hart tells me, "It was a funny concept that I thought of. I thought it would be very funny to play a version of myself that wants to be an action star and because I want to do it at the highest level. I'm willing to go to school. In going to school, I find out that the school isn't a school at all. It's a corrupt facility with a corrupt individual, and I was like, "Oh man, it would be dope to do the fake movie within the movie while playing myself.' It was all a crazy concept that we narrowed down to something that was doable and then we executed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', Hart plays a version of himself, something he says can not be done by a lot of actors.

On playing himself and handling the 'movie in a movie' concept, the comedian says, "When you are playing in the world of parody or this genre that I like to call the genre of the constant Winks. We are constantly winking at an idea. It's Kevin Hart playing Kevin Hart while doing things that Kevin Hart wouldn't do or would do. There's a lot of places that you can go from there and honestly, the only way is up you can only go up from this point."

In the action-hero school, Hart is joined by Nathalie Emmanuel of 'Game of Thrones' and Josh Hartnett. Here, the sidekick-turned-upcoming superstar takes on an interesting squirrel as well as his doubts and fears.

ADVERTISEMENT

With one minute left on the clock, the comedian tells me what he hopes to achieve with this new movie that challenges viewers to widen their expectations of themselves.

In his words, "I think the biggest takeaway is to be able to laugh at yourself. Nobody's perfect. Nobody knows it all. So, sometimes you shouldn't look past your norm or your now, you should embrace it because it's only helping to shape you into an overall better individual."

This movie is a reimagining of the 'Die Hart' series, which was originally released as a ten-episode Quibi show in 2020. It will be followed by two sequels from Hart’s global media company, Hartbeat.

'Die Hart' is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Enjoy the trailer:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kevin Hart takes on himself in 'Die Hart' [Pulse Exclusive]

Kevin Hart takes on himself in 'Die Hart' [Pulse Exclusive]

Tope Oshin’s ‘Here Love Lies’ is a promising yet disappointing romance thriller [Pulse Review]

Tope Oshin’s ‘Here Love Lies’ is a promising yet disappointing romance thriller [Pulse Review]

Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale nominated for International Reggae & World Music Awards 2023

Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale nominated for International Reggae & World Music Awards 2023

Jade Osiberu's 'The Trade' lands official release date on Prime Video

Jade Osiberu's 'The Trade' lands official release date on Prime Video

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Skales tenders apology to wife after calling her 'the devil'

Skales tenders apology to wife after calling her 'the devil'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Khosi and Blue Aiva

BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

Everything Everywhere All at Once won 7 awards at the Oscars [Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images]

Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins 7 awards [See full winners list]

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Oscars 2023: 5 major highlights of the Academy Awards

Will Ipeleng finally give Miracle OP a chance? [DSTV]

BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng