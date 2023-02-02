ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The film will also be available in Nigerian and South African cinemas.

Kevin Hart.
Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart's upcoming movie titled 'Die Hart' is coming to Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The project is a satirical action comedy that follows a fictionalized version of the comedian who is tired of being a comedic sidekick.

In pursuit of a life-changing role that will turn him into a superstar, Hart joins an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (Travolta) where he learns the tricks to become a master of the game.

Produced by Hartbeat, Hart’s global media company, the movie also features Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. It is directed by Eric Appel and written by Derek Kolstad and Tripper Clancy.

The project is a reimagining of the 'Die Hart' series. Originally a ten-episode Quibi show, the movie is now a full-length movie that will be available on Prime Video later this month.

On acquiring the project, Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video says, “We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers in South Africa and worldwide. Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film.”

In addition to Prime Video, the movie will also be available in South Africa via distributor Empire.

According to Debbie McCrum, Empire Entertainment’s Managing Director, “Empire Entertainment is very excited to bring another great Kevin Hart film to cinema screens across South Africa in partnership with Prime Video. Kevin is a firm favourite amongst SA fans and we hope to see movie goers out in their numbers for Die Hart."

Speaking on this partnership, Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and 'Die Hart' producer says, “We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film. Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

The film will screen in cinemas in South Africa from February 22, 2023 and two days later in Nigeria, thanks to FilmOne Entertainment.

'Die Hart' is also set to launch to Prime Video members worldwide on February 24th.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades

'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

'BBTitans': Yemi goes back to Khosi after Blue Aiva saved him from eviction

'The Feature': Everything we know about Tosin Akintuyosi's new film

'The Feature': Everything we know about Tosin Akintuyosi's new film

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February!

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February!

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

Beverly Naya says she was bullied, called ugly while growing up

Beverly Naya says she was bullied, called ugly while growing up

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Solomon Buchi ecstatic as he ties knot with lover

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Simi launches new children's clothing line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by their daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

DJ Neptune drops new thrilling single 'Bienvenue' featuring Ruger

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers