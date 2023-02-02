'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

The project is a satirical action comedy that follows a fictionalized version of the comedian who is tired of being a comedic sidekick.

In pursuit of a life-changing role that will turn him into a superstar, Hart joins an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (Travolta) where he learns the tricks to become a master of the game.

Produced by Hartbeat, Hart’s global media company, the movie also features Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. It is directed by Eric Appel and written by Derek Kolstad and Tripper Clancy.

The project is a reimagining of the 'Die Hart' series. Originally a ten-episode Quibi show, the movie is now a full-length movie that will be available on Prime Video later this month.

On acquiring the project, Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video says, “We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers in South Africa and worldwide. Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film.”

In addition to Prime Video, the movie will also be available in South Africa via distributor Empire.

According to Debbie McCrum, Empire Entertainment’s Managing Director, “Empire Entertainment is very excited to bring another great Kevin Hart film to cinema screens across South Africa in partnership with Prime Video. Kevin is a firm favourite amongst SA fans and we hope to see movie goers out in their numbers for Die Hart."

Speaking on this partnership, Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer and 'Die Hart' producer says, “We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film. Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

The film will screen in cinemas in South Africa from February 22, 2023 and two days later in Nigeria, thanks to FilmOne Entertainment.

'Die Hart' is also set to launch to Prime Video members worldwide on February 24th.