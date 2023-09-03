ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Keith Shiri gets reappointed as jury President ahead of AMAA 2023

Inemesit Udodiong

He previously headed the jury for last year's award ceremony.

Keith Shiri is the new President of the Jury for the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards [Twitter/JoburgFilmFest]
Keith Shiri is the new President of the Jury for the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards [Twitter/JoburgFilmFest]

Recommended articles

The Zimbabwean-born but UK-based international film curator and programme advisor to several international film festivals presided over the 12-man board of international jurors for the awards in 2022.

He returns to lead the other respected curators, renowned filmmakers, and critics who make up the AMAA jury. They will decide the nominees and eventual winners in the 26 categories of the 2023 AMAAs, scheduled to be held in Lagos in October 2023.

Announcing on behalf of the board of the Africa Film Academy (AFA), the organisers of the AMAA, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe said, "We are very excited to welcome Keith Shiri back as President of Jury for 2023. AMAA has a tradition where Jurors have an opportunity to preside over the jury for two editions running. So we are sustaining that tradition by further extending the tenure of Keith Shiri, who is a founding juror at the AMAA and a promoter of African art and film as the president of the AMAA 2023 Jury. Keith’s experience and vast knowledge of African films which has spanned over three decades coupled with his expertise which has seen him serve in different international organisations made him a great fit for this position..."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the news of his reappointment, Shiri, who is presently curating the Icons of the Africa Centre Series for the legendary London-based cultural institution, thanked the AFA board for his reappointment.

He also noted that it is sad that he will be presiding over a jury in the first edition without the founder and CEO, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. In his words, "I don’t know what to say, but of course, it is rather sad to preside over this first edition without our CEO, founder, and sister, Peace Ogechi Marie Anyiam-Osigwe. But we have an award to deliver, and deliver we must."

Founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and her team
Founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and her team Pulse Nigeria

Members of the AMAA jury include international film curator and programmer for the Berlin International Film Festival Dorothee Wenner, film curator and archivist June Giviani, Burkinabe-Swiss-born filmmaker Berni Goldblat, ambassador and former Burkina Faso Minister of Culture Phillipe Savadego, and filmmaker John Akomfrah.

The jury will sort through the 368 entries received so far for this year’s award. According to Dr Shaibu Husseini, the selection committee chairman, the nominations will be announced on September 20, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keith Shiri gets reappointed as jury President ahead of AMAA 2023

Keith Shiri gets reappointed as jury President ahead of AMAA 2023

Seyi finally gets evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi finally gets evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

What we know so far about cast of Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey'

What we know so far about cast of Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kayode Kasum's 'Something Like Gold' lands official release date

Kayode Kasum's 'Something Like Gold' lands official release date

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin shares her thoughts on some female housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo reveals Tolanibaj as one of the reasons behind him coming on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney