ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Inemesit Udodiong

The college has to sort through 389 entries from over 45 countries.

Africa Movie Academy Awards plaque
Africa Movie Academy Awards plaque

Recommended articles

In line with this board approval, the AMAA Screening College has opened to sort through the 389 entries from over 45 countries already submitted for consideration.

According to the Chairman of the College, Dr Shaibu Husseini, a renowned film critic and academic, the screening will be in three stages before successful entries will be forwarded to the Board of the International Jury of the award. The board will then determine the films that will make it into the 26 categories of the award.

"We have got the approval of the board to commence the process for this year's AMAA award after the tragedy of the demise of the founder. AMAA is a legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, which we will preserve and continue to nurture in her honour. The Screening College has started work. We have three stages of screening with the last stage being the College of Screeners and films selected from the three stages of selection will qualify for nomination as will be decided by Board of AMAA International Jury," Husseini stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
An ode to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: The trailblazer who redefined the Nigerian entertainment space
An ode to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: The trailblazer who redefined the Nigerian entertainment space Pulse Nigeria

The first stage is the pre-selection, which will last four weeks. This stage involves film critics, film scholars, filmmakers, and enthusiasts from across the continent to ensure that only the best of the entries make the final selection cut.

Next, the college will begin screening at the level of the College of Screeners; this will last another two weeks before the jurors meet to decide the nominees that will be announced at the nomination event.

AMAA announced a call for entries on December 1, 2022, with a late call for entries fixed for June 30, 2023.

Before her untimely demise in January, the AMAA founder had announced that the AMAA award event would take place in Lagos on October 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Recall that the late founder announced timelines for AMAA 2023 at a press conference on December 1. The Board of AFA intends for us to work with that timeline. So we are working with the Board to ensure that we meet the date that PMO had fixed for the main award event," the College Chairman stated.

As a result, we can expect the 2023 AMAA to be held on October 29, 2023, in Lagos state.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye