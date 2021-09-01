'Juju Stories' producers host private screening in Lagos [Photos]

Pulse Nigeria

Sponsored by Bombay Sapphire, the exclusive screening held at the Alliance Francais/Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi on Friday August 27, 2021. Among special guests in attendance was with the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, the Consular General of France among other diplomatic dignitaries.

The Lagos screening comes in the wake of the film's first international award at the Locarno film festival where it won the picked up the Boccalino d'oro Award for Best Film presented by the Independent Critics.

Produced by Oge Obasi and directed by Michael Omonua, Abba T. Makama, CJ 'Fiery' Obasi, the anthology film tackles juju in contemporary Lagos through three stories.

In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate. In 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

In 'Suffer the Witch', by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest.