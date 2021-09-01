RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Juju Stories' producers host private screening in Lagos [Photos]

The anthology film is directed by Michael Omonua, Abba T. Makama and CJ 'Fiery' Obasi.

'Juju Stories' directors Aba T. Makama, CJ Obasi, Michael Omonua at private screening [Fiery Film company]

Producers of forthcoming anthology film 'Juju Stories' hosted dignitaries, film industry influencers and press to a private screening of the award-winning film.

'Juju Stories' private screening [Fiery Film company]
Sponsored by Bombay Sapphire, the exclusive screening held at the Alliance Francais/Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi on Friday August 27, 2021. Among special guests in attendance was with the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, the Consular General of France among other diplomatic dignitaries.

The Lagos screening comes in the wake of the film's first international award at the Locarno film festival where it won the picked up the Boccalino d'oro Award for Best Film presented by the Independent Critics.

Produced by Oge Obasi and directed by Michael Omonua, Abba T. Makama, CJ 'Fiery' Obasi, the anthology film tackles juju in contemporary Lagos through three stories.

'Juju Stories' private screening [Fiery Film company]
In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate. In 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

'Juju Stories' private screening [Fiery Film company]
In 'Suffer the Witch', by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest.

The films star Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi.

