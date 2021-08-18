RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Juju Stories' wins Boccalino d'oro award at Locarno Film Festival

The anthology film had its world premiere at the recently concluded 74th Locarno Film Festival.

'Juju Stories' official poster [Instagram/fierycj]

Forthcoming Anthology film 'Juju Stories' has landed its first international award. The CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua directed film picked up the Boccalino d'oro Award for Best Film presented by the Independent Critics at the just concluded festival.

Confirming the exciting achievement, co-director CJ Obasi wrote on Instagram: "We are grateful to Ugo Brusaporco, Arminio Sciolli of the Boccalino d'oro Awards. We are super grateful to the entire cast and crew, to the Festival Director, Giona Nazzaro, the selection committee and the great team of Locarno Film Festival."

Produced by Oge Obasi and starring Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Paul Utomi, 'Juju Stories' features three films; 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, 'Yam' by Makama and 'Love Potion' by Omonua.

News of its world premiere at the Locarno film festival was announced early July. The film premiered at Locarno's Concorso Internazionale, the festival's main competition.

