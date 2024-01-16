Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

Following news of their feature on the movie's soundtrack early this year, lots of anticipation has been built as to whether or not the Nigerian cinematic audience will get to see the movie. But now fans and lovers of Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade can rest easy knowing that they can see The Book of Clearance at cinemas nationwide from April 12, 2024.

Adekunle Gold will appear on the song "Jeezu," alongside American rappers Doja Cat and Kodak Black. While Yemi Alade features on "Sacred Love" alongside Jeymes Samuel.

The soundtrack album which was released on December 12, 2023, is currently available on Spotify.

Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel the biblical comedy-drama tells the story of a young man living in 33A.D who struggles to find a better life until he crosses paths with the powers of the rising Messiah. The film is produced by Samuel, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda.

Aside from Yemi Alade and Adekunle Gold, another Nigerian on the production is award-winning actor David Oyelowo, who is one of the cast in the movie.

Produced by Legendary Entertainment, other cast members includes LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylor, Babs Olusanmokun, Omar Sy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caleb McLaughlin, Nicholas Pinnock, Anna Diop and Michael Ward. As well as guest appearances from international music superstars including Jay-Z, Jorja Smith, Lil Wayne, Shabba Ranks, Kid Kudi, and Buju Banton.