Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack for new Hollywood movie

The award-winning singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold will appear on the song 'Jeezu' alongside American rappers Doja Cat and Kodak Black.

Multi-award-winning Hitmaker Yemi Alade features on 'Sacred Love' alongside Jeymes Samuel.

The soundtrack album which is set for release on December 12, 2023, alongside the movie will feature guest appearances from international music superstars including Jay Z, Jorja Smith, Lil Wayne, Shabba Ranks, Kid Kudi, and Buju Banton.

With Yemi Alade & Adekunle Gold appearing on 'The Book of Clarence' album soundtrack, it continues a run of impressive appearances of Nigerian music stars in big Hollywood pictures.

In 2022, a couple of Afrobeats acts including Burna Boy, Rema, CKay, Fireboy, and Bloody Civilian appeared in the soundtrack album for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

In 2023, Wizkid, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr all appeared on Marvel's 'Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse' album soundtrack.