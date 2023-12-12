See the complete Golden Globes 2024 Nomination List with Ayo Edebiri, David Oyelowo & more
One of the biggest ceremonies in filmmaking history.
Big contenders in the film category include “Barbie” with nine nominations and “Oppenheimer” with eight. In the television categories, “Succession” had the most with nine, followed by “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” with five apiece.
Ayo Edebiri is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy category for “The Bear.” David Oyelowo is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television category for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”
Oprah Winfrey-backed highly anticipated film, “The Color Purple,” was snubbed in the best film, musical or comedy category. In a surprising turn, Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” was nominated in a new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, along side “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1,” “Oppenheimer” among others.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Air”
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Poor Things”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Suzume”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Wish”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1”
“Oppenheimer”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Fallen Leaves”
“Io Capitano”
“Past Lives”
“Society of the Snow”
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Greta Lee, “Past Lives”
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Natalie Portman, “May December”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”
Matt Damon, “Air”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Julianne Moore, “May December”
Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Charles Melton, “May December”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”
Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” from “She Came to Me”
“Dance the Night,” from “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken,” from “Barbie”
“Peaches,” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Road to Freedom,” from “Rustin”
“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”
Best Television Series, Drama
“1923”
“The Crown”
“The Diplomat”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Jury Duty”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Beef”
“Daisy Jones and the Six”
“Fargo”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren, “1923”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”
Juno Temple, “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I?”
Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I Am an Entertainer”
