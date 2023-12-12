See the complete Golden Globes 2024 Nomination List with Ayo Edebiri, David Oyelowo & more

Big contenders in the film category include “Barbie” with nine nominations and “Oppenheimer” with eight. In the television categories, “Succession” had the most with nine, followed by “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” with five apiece.

Ayo Edebiri is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy category for “The Bear.” David Oyelowo is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television category for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

Oprah Winfrey-backed highly anticipated film, “The Color Purple,” was snubbed in the best film, musical or comedy category. In a surprising turn, Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour” was nominated in a new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, along side “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1,” “Oppenheimer” among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Air”

ADVERTISEMENT

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

ADVERTISEMENT

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” from “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night,” from “Barbie”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Just Ken,” from “Barbie”

“Peaches,” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Road to Freedom,” from “Rustin”

“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”

Best Television Series, Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones and the Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

ADVERTISEMENT

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

ADVERTISEMENT

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I?”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”