Here are 4 Yoruba epic films to binge this weekend

Based on the numbers, it's clear that the audience is loving the revival of this previously popular genre. With the weekend upon us, Pulse has put together a list of Yoruba epic films you can binge. Here they are:

Ayinla

Ayinla is a musical film based on the life of Ayinla Yusuf, popularly known as Ayinla Omowura. Released in 2021, it takes us through his musical lifestyle and the happenings around his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Tunde Kilani and produced by Jadesola Osiberu. It features Lateef Adedimeji, Omowumi Dada, Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, and Bimbo Ademoye.

Ayinla is streaming on Prime Video.

King of Thieves

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) is a 2022 movie that tells the compelling story of Agesinkole, a bloodthirsty and all-powerful bandit on a quest for revenge, and his reign of terror over Ajeromi’s kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo, it stars Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Azees Adebowale and many other veterans in the Yoruba industry.

King of Thieves is streaming on Prime Video.

Anikulapo

Released on September 30, 2023, Anikulapo is an epic fantasy that tells the story of Saro, who arrives in Oyo as a stranger but soon grows to be a man of substance in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his illicit affair with the king’s wife, Arolake leads to his untimely death and an encounter with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

Directed and produced by Kunle Afolayon, the movie features Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kazim, and Taiwo Hassan, among others.

Anikulapo is currently streaming on Netfilx.

Jagun Jagun

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagun Jagun is the latest Yoruba epic to make its debut. Released on Thursday, August 10, 2023, it tells the story of a bloodthirsty warlord, played by Femi Adebayo, who feels threatened by a young warrior whose desires are love and power.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, the movie promises a rich cultural story. It features several well-known Yoruba actors and actresses like Adebayo Salami, Adedimeji Lateef, Fathia Balogun, Bukummi Oluwasina, Bimbo Ademoye, and Odunlade Adekola.