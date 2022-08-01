RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The blockbuster epic launches on the streamer after a 14-week theatrical run.

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

'King of Thieves', Euphoria 360 and Anthill studios' blockbuster title 'King of Thieves' has debuted of Amazon Prime Video.

Recommended articles

The epic's August 1 debut comes after 14 weeks in box office and its record breaking box office earning. Recall that in June, Filmone announced that the Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed film had crossed the N300 million mark, making it the first Yoruba-language to hit the milestone.

'King of Thieves' is set in Ajeromi, a fictional Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscous Ajeshinkole. The epic stars Femi Adebayo Salami in the lead role with Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and made its theatrical debut on April 8, 2022.

The Femi Adebayo produced hit title join's Amazon's catalogue as part of Anthill's title licensing deal which was announced in January.

What this means for Anthill: The multi-year deal will see Prime Video launch the studio's titles post their theatrical run.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Gyakie: Africa's delectably talented Songbird [Pulse Interview]

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

Watch Mercy Johnson, Zubby Michael & Jim Iyke in new teaser for 'Passport' movie

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

Check out video of Alexx Ekubo's sprawling mansion

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

'Some actors paint the wrong picture on social media' - Hilda Dokubo speaks on ransom placed on kidnapped colleagues

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years

Trending

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

BBNaija 7: Beauty attacks Illebaye in fresh rift over Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Eloswag inscription [Twitter]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 2)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Bigbronaija]