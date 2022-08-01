'King of Thieves' heads to Amazon Prime Video following N300m+ theatrical run

The epic's August 1 debut comes after 14 weeks in box office and its record breaking box office earning. Recall that in June, Filmone announced that the Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed film had crossed the N300 million mark, making it the first Yoruba-language to hit the milestone.

'King of Thieves' is set in Ajeromi, a fictional Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscous Ajeshinkole. The epic stars Femi Adebayo Salami in the lead role with Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and made its theatrical debut on April 8, 2022.

The Femi Adebayo produced hit title join's Amazon's catalogue as part of Anthill's title licensing deal which was announced in January.