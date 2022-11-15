RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming sequel to the 2019 hit action comedy has officially completed filming.

Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye and Adesua Etomi Wellignton are three of the popular member of the cast of Jade Osiberu's new film, 'Sugar Rush'. [Instagram/Jade Osiberu]
Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye and Adesua Etomi Wellignton are three of the popular member of the cast of Jade Osiberu's new film, 'Sugar Rush'. [Instagram/Jade Osiberu]

It's a wrap on the filming of the Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel one month after production began in Johannesburg, South Africa. FilmOne producer, Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels confirmed the news online along with BTS clips from the movie set featuring leading ladies Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bimbo Ademoye.

Recommended articles

Appreciating Osiberu along with the cast and the crew, Bartels wrote, "#Sugarrush2 Is A Wrap! Epistle deserved! So I had met @jadeosiberu when she was about to make Isoken but worked much closely with her on the release of #SugarRush 1 but mehnn to see her work on set on this #SugarRush2 I think say I dey work o, she is VERY much an AMAZON in all sense of the word!"

Not much is known about the project, except for the return of the three sisters and award-winning Martinican filmmaker Khris Burton coming on as director.

The original movie follows the exciting lives of the three sisters who were in a comic race against time to recover a large sum belonging to a dreadful crime lord in the original.

'Sugar Rush' sequel is a Greoh Studios production in partnership with FilmOne, EME and Jungle Filmworks.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming

Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming

Comedian Nasty Blaq bags one-of-a-kind ambassadorial deal with Dubai-based fashion line

Comedian Nasty Blaq bags one-of-a-kind ambassadorial deal with Dubai-based fashion line

Vice President Osinbajo thrills guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's, 'Last Last'

Vice President Osinbajo thrills guests with his rendition of Burna Boy's, 'Last Last'

Parimatch Nigeria unveils Afrobeats sensation, Asake as brand ambassador

Parimatch Nigeria unveils Afrobeats sensation, Asake as brand ambassador

Ruger returns with chest thumping single, 'Asiwaju'

Ruger returns with chest thumping single, 'Asiwaju'

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

REACTIONS: Nigerians react as singer Crayon reveals first s**xual experience

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

Ruger drops highly anticipated single 'Red Flags'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' breaks box office records across Africa

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid basks in the exotic life of a megastar on 'More Love, Less Ego' [Pulse Album Review]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Agesinkole, Anikulapo and Elesin Oba

Why 'Agesinkole' was received better than 'Anikulapo' and 'Elesin Oba' [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nollywood actor, director and producer Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Netflix Far From Home series

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’