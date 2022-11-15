It's a wrap on the filming of the Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel one month after production began in Johannesburg, South Africa. FilmOne producer, Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels confirmed the news online along with BTS clips from the movie set featuring leading ladies Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bimbo Ademoye.
Jade Osiberu's 'Sugar Rush' sequel wraps filming
The upcoming sequel to the 2019 hit action comedy has officially completed filming.
Recommended articles
Appreciating Osiberu along with the cast and the crew, Bartels wrote, "#Sugarrush2 Is A Wrap! Epistle deserved! So I had met @jadeosiberu when she was about to make Isoken but worked much closely with her on the release of #SugarRush 1 but mehnn to see her work on set on this #SugarRush2 I think say I dey work o, she is VERY much an AMAZON in all sense of the word!"
Not much is known about the project, except for the return of the three sisters and award-winning Martinican filmmaker Khris Burton coming on as director.
The original movie follows the exciting lives of the three sisters who were in a comic race against time to recover a large sum belonging to a dreadful crime lord in the original.
'Sugar Rush' sequel is a Greoh Studios production in partnership with FilmOne, EME and Jungle Filmworks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng