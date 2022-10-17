Filming kicks off for 'Sugar Rush' sequel

The Sugar sisters also shared BTS videos on their Instagram handles confirming production.

While release details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to deliver another exciting onscreen adventure led by the sisters.

The original film directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Osiberu follows the stars as sisters on a comic race against time to recover a large sum belonging to a dreadful crime lord.

Joining the production for the first time as director is award-winning Martinican filmmaker Khris Burton.