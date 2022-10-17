RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filming kicks off for 'Sugar Rush' sequel

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Martinican filmmaker Khris Burton has been confirmed as director of the comedy sequel.

Sugar Rush 2 filming in Johannesburg [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
Greoh studios has begun filming the sequel to its 2019 hit action comedy Sugar Rush. Confirming the production, Jade Osiberu teased some stills from the ongoing production in Johannesburg with its leading ladies Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bimbo Ademoye.

The Sugar sisters also shared BTS videos on their Instagram handles confirming production.

While release details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to deliver another exciting onscreen adventure led by the sisters.

The original film directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Osiberu follows the stars as sisters on a comic race against time to recover a large sum belonging to a dreadful crime lord.

Joining the production for the first time as director is award-winning Martinican filmmaker Khris Burton.

The Maybe Another Time viral short film director will be the second foreign filmmaker that the studio has partnered with within the year. It’s latest theatrical release Brotherhood was directed by Ugandan filmmaker Loukman Ali.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

