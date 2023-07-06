ADVERTISEMENT
Shofela Coker on telling an authentic Nigerian story in 'Kizazi Moto' on Disney+

Inemesit Udodiong

Coker takes us through his process of delivering a piece of home in the 'Moremi' episode in the new anthology.

Shofela Coker talks to Pulse about 'Moremi' [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker]
Shofela Coker talks to Pulse about 'Moremi' [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker]

The action-packed original anthology series features 10 short stories by filmmakers from six African countries, including Nigeria's Shofela Coker.

Born and raised in Lagos, the illustrator/Art Director is the creator, and director of Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation Moremi, the fifth episode of the series.

Co-written by Vanessa Kanu, the episode tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo (Tolu Olaoye), trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants.

Things change when Moremi (Kehinde Bankole), a particle physicist from future Nigeria, rescues him with the giants in hot pursuit and takes him to her lab, where she helps Luo connect with his lost memories.

In this Pulse interview, Coker takes us through his creative process, from conception and casting to the importance of telling this particular story:

Like most directors in the anthology, I was contacted in the summer of 2020 to pitch an idea for this ambitious series. It is very much in line with my ethos of giving a voice to Africa on a global stage that elevates a more holistic perception of its cultures and breadth of voices. The whole project took place in a two-and-a-half-year window. A year for pitching and development and a year and 3 months for production. Disney and Triggerfish gave us all a lot of creative freedom to craft these stories and practical support in the way of masterclasses and mentorship from industry professionals like Sidney Kombo (Weta Digital) and of course, Peter Ramsey himself, who was an Executive Producer for the anthology.

I love mythology - Yoruba mythology specifically. I first read the story in a book of mythology my mother kept in our library in my youth and over the years its importance has grown for me in the way it opens up beautiful questions of Nigerian identity. When I wrote the initial script, I hadn't visited Nigeria (born and raised) in many years and the concept of longing was in my heart and head. The original myth presented a perfect framework and jumping-off point to explore that concept for me. The historical Moremi is one of the most complex characters I know in literature, with flaws and strength of character that I felt was known to me. So through this story, I sought to pay homage to those laudable traits I knew in some of the amazing everyday Nigerian women that helped raise and support me in my life.

I listened to auditions blind. It was the ad-lib and singing part of her audition that floored and convinced me. Her voice had a conviction and natural authority necessary for the role, but there was a warmth and almost broken fragility in some of her delivery that helped to eventually shape the character in the story. Kehinde's range and willingness to understand and give more nuance and depth to the character was just a joy to witness.

Kehinde Bankole voices the Moremi character in 'Moremi' [Instagram/_kehindebankole]
Kehinde Bankole voices the Moremi character in 'Moremi' [Instagram/_kehindebankole]

I hope everyone derives their special meaning and connection with our short film, Moremi. Of course, I hope that people connect with some of the larger intended themes of longing for home and especially that reconciliation can be achieved no matter the trauma if you lead with love and understanding. I also hope Nigerians appreciate the translations of the wonderful landscapes of Ife in the film and reflect on the beauty and poetry inherent in their country. Generally, for the anthology as a whole, I hope people are genuinely excited to learn more beautiful truths about a continent I love and that younger people see a pathway to avenues of creativity that had not seemed as attainable previously.

The project is executive produced by Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Anthony Silverston of Cape Town-based Triggerfish Animation, and Tendayi Nyeke.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is currently streaming across the world on Disney+.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

