Variety reports that the production company announced fresh details of the anticipated 10-part Original anthology series on Wednesday, at the ongoing Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival.
Kehinde Bankole joins the cast of Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’
Kehinde Bankole has been unveiled as one of the cast members of new Disney+ animated series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.’
The streamer confirmed that the series will see ‘Blood Sisters’ star Kehinde Bankole join ‘Black Panther’ actress Florence Kasumba and South African rapper Nasty C as part of the film’s cast members.
Created by animators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt, each film is expected to be roughly 10 minutes. It promises a wildly adventurous and unique take on Africa with themes that centre on technological advancement, aliens, spirits and monsters.
The Disney+ Original is Executive Produced by Academy award-winning Director Peter Ramsey with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers.
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire creators include Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Ng’endo Mukii (Kenya), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng