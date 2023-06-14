Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

The trailer takes you into an Afrofuturistic continent with stories and characters inspired by the continent's diverse histories and cultures.

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, the action-packed animated anthology presents 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories filled with advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The title is derived from a Swahili phrase that translates to “fire generation.” The short films are:

Stardust ( Ahmed Teilab, Egypt)

( Egypt) Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa)

and South Africa) Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa)

and South Africa) Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya)

Kenya) Moremi (Shofela Coker , Nigeria)

, Nigeria) Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa)

and South Africa) Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe)

and Zimbabwe) First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa)

South Africa) Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda)

Uganda) You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa).

The anthology is voiced by an exciting cast that includes Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), and Nasty C (Blood & Water). Each episode of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is reportedly roughly ten minutes long.

The project is executive produced by Peter Ramsey (co-director of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), alongside Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston from Triggerfish, the lead studio on this anthology.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire premieres on July 5, 2023 on Disney+.