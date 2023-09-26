ADVERTISEMENT
Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Faith Oloruntoyin

Big Brother brings together the past and the present for a special dinner.

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka attend a special dinner on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]
Gideon Okeke and Ebuka attend a special dinner on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

In a post on Twitter, Ebuka the host of the show announced his entry into the house alongside a special guest.

The six finalists - Mercy, Cee-C, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Pere and Cross were treated to a special dinner in the garden by Big Brother. To their amazement, the two guests in persons of Okeke and Ebuka made their way to the garden.

Okeke is a Nigerian actor, model and TV presenter who was a housemate alongside Ebuka on the first edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006. Their bonds seem so connected as Okeke left the house during the sixth week and Ebuka was evicted the following week of the 14-week-long reality show.

He is popularly known for his role as Philip Ade-Williams on the TV series Tinsel and his win at the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2022 as Best Actor in the comedy Loving Rona.

This dinner comes after the housemates received special and loving video messages from their families earlier in the day.

Although, jittery at first about what Big Brother had planned for the dinner, the housemates rested easy when they got to have some touching conversations with their guests.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

