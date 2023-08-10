ADVERTISEMENT
'Meg 2: The Trench' opens in Nigerian cinemas with ₦19 million

Faith Oloruntoyin

Meanwhile, Barbie remains number one as it nears ₦150 million.

'Meg 2: The Trench' features Jason Statham
'Meg 2: The Trench' features Jason Statham

Following its release on Friday, August 4, 2023, the latest figures by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria show that Meg2: The Trench has unseated Mission Impossible.

A sequel to The Meg (2018), it tells the story of Jason Statham and action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean. But the mission takes a chaotic turn when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission, pushing them into taking high-risk battles to survive.

Meg 2: The Trench, also referred to as Shark 2 in some nations, was directed by Ben Wheatley and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

In other news, Barbie remains number one despite being in its third week in cinemas. It makes another ₦24 million between August 4, 2023, and August 6, 2023, nearing almost ₦150 million.

Barbie is also number one across the world after reaching $1 billion at the international box office, making writer-director Greta Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie.

Before its release, Margot Robbie, who doubles as a producer and the lead, predicted the movie's current success in an interview with Collider.

“I think I told them they’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make!” she said.

According to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, only about 50 films in history have hit the billion-dollar mark at the box office.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible maintains the third spot with an additional ₦15 million. Newcomer Akuudaaya falls into the sixth spot with ₦5 million after making its debut on August 4, 2023. One can only hope that it picks up as time goes on.

Watch the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

'Meg 2: The Trench' opens in Nigerian cinemas with ₦19 million

