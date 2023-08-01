6 new Nollywood titles to look forward to this August

Pulse is providing you with all the details you need on upcoming titles you should include in your watch list.

Here are six Nollywood titles coming out this month:

Akudaaya (The Wraith)

Written, directed and produced by Olamide Akinmolayan Akudaaya tells the story of a man with a second chance to change his fate.

It features Sola Sobowale, Olumide Oworu, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Razaq Owokoniran, Hafiz Oyetoro, and Yomi Fash-Lanso.

Akudaaya will debut on August 4, 2023.

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

With the recent rebirth of Yoruba indigenous movies coming to the big screen, Jagun Jagun is yet another Yoruba epic coming to light during this period.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, Jagun Jagun is set to tell the story of a blood-thirsty warlord who is threatened by a young warrior whose only desires are power and the love of a woman.

Produced by Femi Adebayo Salami who also plays the lead role, the film features, Adedimeji Lateef, Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun, Mr Macaroni, and Bukunmi Oluwasina.

Jagun Jagun hits Netflix on August 10, 2023.

Mikolo

Not so long after Anthill Studio released The House of Secrets, the production studio is set to make its first family-centred feature debut with Mikolo.

The film was shot in the Ondo State mountains and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It is set to explore the themes of family, friendship, societal values, animal love and adventure but is yet to reveal its plot.

The feature includes a cast of teen actors, Pamilerin Adegooke (12) and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga (8) and other principal cast like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Yvonne Jegede, Riyo David, Yomi Elesho and Ayo Mogaji.

With only its teaser release so far, Mikolo will debut in the Nigerian cinemas on August 18, 2023.

The Modern Woman

Written and directed by Yomi Black, The Modern Woman tells the story of a young woman's carefully balanced life torn between career, family and love when she faces the devastating loss of her pregnancy.

The movie features Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuso, Bimbo Akintola, Ebere Nwizu, Chinoso Arubayi, Nene Nwanyo, and Kammel Audu.

The Modern Woman hits the cinema on August 18, 2023.

A Bag of Trouble

Produced by Collis T. Miller and directed/written by Mazi Chimex, A Bag of Trouble tells a psychological story of a young man whose world halts after receiving a token of gratitude from a wealthy politician.

The movie features Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bimbo Oshin and a host of others. It's set to debut on August 18, 2023.

Kesari: The King

Another Yoruba title heading for the big screen. Kesari: The King tells the story of a man who was a god and then became a gangster.

The Yoruba title is produced and directed by Ibrahim Yekini and features Mr Macaroni, Deyemi Okolanwon, Femi Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Yvonne Jegede.

Its release date is set for August 25, 2023.