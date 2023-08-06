Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

The director shared the exciting news via Twitter a few days. His tweet read, "OMG! Our short film "It Happened Again" has been selected in Cannes France in the 20th edition of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes. This film never ceases to blow my mind".

Written and directed by Oladayo, the short film is based on a true-life story that hits close to home. The director lost his parents in a mysterious shooting at their home in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. The police promised to investigate the murder, but to this day, no action has been taken.

Oladayo taps into his experience through the project, which focuses on a young man who struggles following the murder of his parents. Faced with the lackadaisical attitude of the police in the investigation of the murder case, he goes in search of answers himself.

Produced by Ifedolapo Agoye with cinematography by Fed Works, the movie features Chimezie Imo, who plays the lead role.

In addition to getting selected for Cannes, the short film has also received five nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2023, which include Best Movie Director (Africa), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Movie Trailer, and Best Nollywood Short Film.

Oladayo's win joins the growing list of Nollywood accolades and, more importantly, proves the impact that short films can make.