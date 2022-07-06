Directed by Orimz and produced by Chris Odeh (Living in Bondage: Breaking Free), ‘Choke’ is set to hit cinemas on July 29, 2022, a few months after principal photography.
Sozo films debuts official trailer for thriller ‘Choke’
Sozo films in collaboration with AstraTV, has unveiled the official trailer for its latest production ‘Choke’ ahead of its theatrical debut.
The screenplay by Uche Ateli follows a sickle cell warrior on a revenge mission after his only chance at love is truncated by a priest.
In the lead role as Kosisochukwu Okoye is fast rising Nollywood act Chimezie Imo. The actor is joined by a stellar cast including veteran stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Gloria Anozie Young, Norbert Young, Nkem Marchie and Trinity Ugonabo.
‘Choke’ is the flagship project from the Odeh and Ramsey Nouah founded Sozo films which officially launched in March 2022.
Odeh is notable for a majority of Play Network Studio’s productions including its debut ‘Living In Bondage’ remake, ‘Rattlesnake’ and ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ sequels which he gets producer credits.
Watch the trailer:
