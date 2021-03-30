Global streaming platform, Netflix has acquired Nadine Ibrahim's 2019 documentary on scarification in Nigeria.

Shot by Ibidunni Oladayo in several cities in Nigeria, the intriguing documentary titled 'Marked' explores the reasons behind scarification in Nigeria as well as how the practice intertwines with beauty, identity and spirituality.

The documentary which premiered on the streamer on March 28 also features model Adetutu OJ Alabi who gained prominence as a model with tribal marks. The documentary is produced by Ibrahim and Ishaya Bako.

Watch the trailer: