Babatunde Apalowo's 'All the Colours of the World...' continues global winning streak

Inemesit Udodiong

The filmmaker is taking Nollywood across the world and picking up awards along the way.

Babatunde Apalowo's 'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' is on a winning streak [Twitter/Tundeapalowo]
Since picking up the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) earlier this year, the romantic drama has bagged various awards and jury mentions across the world.

The movie's latest win is the Frameline Fest Out in the Silence award, which is an honour reserved for extraordinary films that highlight brave acts of visibility, especially in places with difficult systems that prevent LGBTQ+ people from living freely.

Held in San Francisco, California, the Frameline Film Festival is regarded as the biggest and longest-running queer film festival in the world.

In addition to the Out in the Silence award, the movie received a special award at the Festival Mix in Mexico.

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White has also gotten another award at the Valencia International Film Festival Cinema Jove (Cinema Jove) in Spain.

The film tells the restrained and tender story of two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off. During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other.

However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society that is against homosexuality.

Riyo David and Tope Tedela in 'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' [Whatkeptmeup]
Written and directed by Apalowo and produced by Damilola Orimogunje, the movie stars Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Uchechika Elumelu.

Produced by Polymath Pictures, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is being distributed worldwide by Coccinelle Film Sales.

The movie is set to screen at more festivals across the world, racking up one win after another.

