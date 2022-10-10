Fans of Kunle Afolayan's new Netflix hit Anikulapo are in for more excitement as the filmmaker has confirmed a spin-off series in the works.
Anikulapo to be developed into a series
According to director Kunle Afolayan, a spin-off series from the Netflix film will begin preproduction soon.
In an Instagram live chat with members of the cast, Afolayan shared that the film was originally intended to be a series but the former was created as an audience test.
Set in the ancient Oyo empire, Anikulapo follows an ambitious young man's quest for fame and fortune. The Netflix original starring Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sobowale and an enviable list of veteran Yoruba-language film stars, debuted on October 1, to instant acclaim from critics and film lovers.
The film also maintained an impressive top 10 spot in over five countries including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Nigeria and the Bahamas.
