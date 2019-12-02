Fresh details have revealed how Funke Akindele-Bello and other famous Nollywood actresses stood by the late makeup artist, Bukola Iyabo Oshadare.

Ronke Ojo-Anthony, who is widely known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, revealed how top Nollywood actresses rallied round to support Oshadare while she battled breast cancer.

In a video by Ronke Oshodi Oke, one of the closest practitioners to the late makeup artist, she said Funke Akindele-Bello spent several millions of Naira on the late makeup artist in her pursuit for a cure.

Before her death, Bukky Iyabo Oshadare worked with popular movie stars like Mercy Aigbe on movie sets.

Though Ronke Oshodi Oke tried not to divulge the entire details of how the Jenifa star donated huge funds for late Oshadare’s treatment, she noted that Akindele-Bello had been responsible for the purchase of some of the late makeup artist’s drugs that runs into hundreds of thousands of Naira.

Unknown to many, the late Oshadare worked closely on many of Funke Akindele-Bello's productions.

She worked with the Jenifa star on the sets of her films that include 'Jenifa,’ ‘The Return of Jenifa,' 'Taiwo Taiwo,' and 'Iro fun fun'.

Ronke Oshodi Oke further revealed that ‘Omo Butty’ star, Biodun Okeowo and Iyabo Ojo are some of the actresses that also supported the late Oshadare with financial donations.

Ronke Oshodi Oke further revealed that Madam Esther Ajayi, who had footed the bills for Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe’s medical treatment in the United States of America, also donated heavily to the late Oshadare’s cause.

The actress also used the opportunity to apologise to the public for sharing a picture of the late Oshadare’s corpse after she was pronounced dead by medical practitioners. Ronke Oshodi Oke explained that her emotions got the better part of her and apologise to the public, who felt offended by the post.

Oshadare's death is coming few weeks after the death of a Nollywood actor, Theodore Anyaji. This leaves the total number of Nollywood's death in 2019 to 18.