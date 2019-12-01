A popular make-up artiste in Nollywood, Bukola Iyabo Oshadare has been announced dead after battling with breast cancer.

The news of her death was also announced on Instagram by popular actress, Ronke Ojo-Anthony widely known as Oshodi Oke.

Oshadare was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 with efforts being made to source money for her through well-meaning Nigerians.

Before her death, Bukky Iyabo Oshadare worked with popular movie stars like Mercy Aigbe on movie sets [Nigeriafilms]

According to several reports, Oshadare passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after efforts to keep her alive.

In 2014, popular Yoruba actress, Ronke Ojo aka Oshodi Oke visited Iyabo Oshadare on her hospital bed to show support and love.

Oshadare was popular in the Yoruba movie industry, where she held sway as one of the top make-up artist.

Some of her works can be seen in Funke Akindele-Bello's 'Jenifa 1& 2,' 'Taiwo Taiwo,' 'Iro funfun,' 'Ayelujara' and several others.

Bukky Iyabo Oshadare was popular among Yoruba film stars and worked with Ronke Oshodi Oke and Baba Suwe on some movie sets. [Nigeriafilms]

At some point in her career, she featured in few movies where she played minor roles.