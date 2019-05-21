The 15 Nollywood stars, who have passed away in 2019, include practitioners from different tribes and sectors of the Nigerian movie industry.

Every year, the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Of Nollywood awards honour movie practitioners in their In Memoriam segments. And organisers of the three award ceremonies will have many talented entertainers to remember at the 2019 editions of the movie award ceremonies.

Nollywood started recording deaths of its practitioners in 2019 with the death of popular Yoruba actor, Gbenga ‘Burger’ Akintunde on January 3.

Here are the 15 Nollywood stars that have died in 5 months.

1. Gbenga ‘Burger’ Akintunde

Gbenga ‘Burger’ Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3, after visiting the hospital to complain of malaria. He is best known for his role in the movie, ‘July 7’.

Death Cause: Malaria (according to Kunle Afod, who announced his death)

Age: 47

2. Adewale Olanrewaju

Adewale ‘I show Larry’ Olanrewaju died on Monday, January 21. The actor was also a producer with films that include ‘Agbara,’ and ‘Ole’.

Death Cause: Undisclosed

Age: 36

3. Funmilayo ‘Ijewuru’ Ogunsola

Funmilayo ‘Ijewuru’ Ogunsola passed away on Monday, February 4 at her residence in Ibadan. She was a popular actress and was married to the late movie star, Ishola ‘I show Pepper’ Ogunsola.

Death Cause: Undisclosed (suspected heart attack according to reports)

Age: 58

4. Benson Akindeju

On March 4, film producer, Benson Akindeju passed away. Before his death, Akindeju ran a film and TV studio, AK Media concept and produced a popular sitcom on TV, ‘Face 2 Face.’

Death Cause: Cancer

Age: 59

5. Rotimi Alfred Popoola

Alfred Rotimi Popoola passed away on Thursday, February 27 in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Popoola has featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Aiye Foreign,’ and ‘Ropo Ijogbon.’

Death Cause: Health challenge (according to TAMPAN)

Age: 51

6. Tony Anyasodor

Tony Anyasodor died in the early hours of Thursday, March 7. His death was announced by one of his colleagues on Facebook. Anyasodor starred in various Nollywood movies.

Death Cause: Undisclosed (suspected diabetes according to reports)

Age: 51

7. Paul Emema

Nollywood veteran, Francis Owochei announced the death of producer, Paul Emema. The producer, who is known for producing soap operas like ‘Behind the Clouds’ and ‘Supple Blues’, was confirmed dead on March 12.

Death Cause: Undisclosed (suspected heart attack according to reports)

Age: 52

8. Abe Ishola Monsurat Olabisi

Abe Ishola Monsurat Olabisi passed away on Saturday, March 30. Her death was announced days after she delivered a baby girl.

Death Cause: Health challenge

Age: 39

9. LinChung Duke Oliver

Duke ‘LinChung’ Oliver passed away on April 2. He passed away after a car crash on his way to Lagos from his mom's burial. He’s famous for his role as Sylvanus in the sitcom, ‘Do Good.’

Death Cause: Auto crash

Age: 45

10. Ifeanyichukwu Onyeabor

Ifeanyichukwu Onyeabor died on duty while filming in Jos, the capital of Plateau on April 19. He was an AMAA nominee and will be remembered for some of his works that include ‘New Jerusalem,’ ‘My Mother’s Heart,’ ‘5 Apostles,’ ‘Darkest Knight,’ and ‘One Good Turn.’

Death Cause: Undisclosed (suspected heart attack according to reports)

Age: 51

11. Prince Dammy Eke

Prince Dammy Eke died on April 28. The actor reportedly slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. He appeared in several Nollywood movies.

Death Cause: Undisclosed (suspected heart attack according to reports)

Age: 41

12. Binta Kofar Soro

Hajia Binta Soron Dinki died on May 5. She’s popular for playing the onscreen mother in many Kannywood movies.

Death Cause: Unknown

Age: 50

13. Adio Majester

Gbolahan Adio Majester passed away on Tuesday, May 7 in the intensive care of an undisclosed hospital. He featured over 45 movies and a number of stage plays in his career as an actor.

Death Cause: Diabetes

Age: 50

14. Eddie Ugboma

Eddie Ugboma died on May 11 after a health challenge. He is notable for producing and starring in over 14 celluloid films. He would be remembered for his role as Oyenusi in a film of the same title.

Death Cause: Terminal illness (High Blood Pressure and Diabetes)

Age: 78

15. Henry Okoro

Henry Okoro has died following injuries sustained during a fatal accident that occurred on May 11. He was an actor before taking a backseat to work as director and producer after a decade.

Death Cause: Auto crash

Age: 36