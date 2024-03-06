Bolanle Austen-Peters' Bashorun Ga'a film will stream on Netflix

The announcement was made at an International Women's Day event on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, organised by the streaming giant to celebrate leading female film producers, directors, actors and members of the Nigerian film community.

House of Ga'a is directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters whose award-winning Man of God similarly streamed on Netflix in 2022. The biopic is set in the 18th century when the real Bashorun Ga'a became so powerful he enthroned kings and dethroned them for sport.

The cast list includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo. Others are Gabriel Afolayan, Jide 'JBlaze' Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker.

A release date for the film is currently unknown, but Austen-Peters first teased the project in May 2023 when it started filming. "Back on SET! Something special is brewing! Thank God," she tweeted.

Netflix's Director of Content in Sub-Saharan Africa, Dorothy Ghettuba, said at the 'Her Voice, Our Story' event on Wednesday the streaming giant is passionate about telling important stories.

"We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture," she said.

