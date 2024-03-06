Rita Dominic, Onyinye Odokoro to star in Mo Abudu's Netflix series 'Baby Farm'

The series, executive-produced by Mo Abudu of EbonyLife TV, is one in a slate of five female-led Nollywood projects debuting on the streaming service before the end of the year.

The cast of Baby Farm includes Rita Dominic, Onyinye Odokoro, Joseph Benjamin, Genoveva Umeh, Langley Kirkwood and Jenny Stead.

"Adanna, a young pregnant woman, unknowingly entrusts her unborn twins to a high-profile NGO, only to discover she's become a prisoner of a sinister baby farm.

"As she fights to escape the clutches of the ruthless Doctor Oliver Evans and his wife, her fierce determination threatens to expose their dark operation, changing the lives of her fellow captives forever," the synopsis reads.

A release date for the series is currently unknown, but filming concluded in late February 2024.

Netflix announced the series at an International Women's Day event, tagged 'Her Voice, Our Story,' on Wednesday, March 6, to celebrate leading female film producers, directors, actors and members of the Nigerian film community.

"We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture," Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix's Director of Content in Sub-Saharan Africa, said.