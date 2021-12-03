'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

The film which premiered exclusively on the streaming platform recently became the first Nigerian film to make the global top ten list.

Confirming the feat, director Izu Ojukwu shared a video of Netflix Director of Content for Africa, Ben Amadasun making the announcement at a press briefing.

"Netflix confirms that 'Amina' has become the first Nigerian film to hit the Top Ten list globally on its platform," Ojukwu wrote on Instagram.

"This stunning record-setting accomplishment was made possible by the sacrifices of both cast and crew, whom one can never thank enough”.

Starring Lucy Ameh in the lead role as Amina, the film explores the rise to power of the 16th century warrior and queen.