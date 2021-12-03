RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The historical drama based on Queen Amina of Zazzau premiered on the streamer on November 4.

Amina
Amina

Izu Ojukwu's newly released film, 'Amina' has broken a new Netflix record.

Recommended articles

The film which premiered exclusively on the streaming platform recently became the first Nigerian film to make the global top ten list.

Confirming the feat, director Izu Ojukwu shared a video of Netflix Director of Content for Africa, Ben Amadasun making the announcement at a press briefing.

"Netflix confirms that 'Amina' has become the first Nigerian film to hit the Top Ten list globally on its platform," Ojukwu wrote on Instagram.

"This stunning record-setting accomplishment was made possible by the sacrifices of both cast and crew, whom one can never thank enough”.

Starring Lucy Ameh in the lead role as Amina, the film explores the rise to power of the 16th century warrior and queen.

The film which is co-produced by 'Living In Bondage' producer, Okey Ogunjiofor also stars Clarion Chukwurah and Ali Nuhu.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, others demand justice for Sylvester Oromoni

Campari, MTV Base and the godfather 2Baba join forces to put Africa’s new wave of culture creators and their fans on the big stage – This is Passion Project!

Campari, MTV Base and the godfather 2Baba join forces to put Africa’s new wave of culture creators and their fans on the big stage – This is Passion Project!

AMVCA announces call for submission ahead of 8th edition

AMVCA announces call for submission ahead of 8th edition

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny named as Spotify’s most-streamed U.S artists of 2021

Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny named as Spotify’s most-streamed U.S artists of 2021

Nigerian Navy releases Instagram Comedian Cute Abiola 2 weeks after detention

Nigerian Navy releases Instagram Comedian Cute Abiola 2 weeks after detention

Peaky Blinders returns for sixth and final season

Peaky Blinders returns for sixth and final season

AMINA: a promising biopic marred by production

AMINA: a promising biopic marred by production

Trending

MARVEL: Spider-Man: No way from home breaks Avengers endgame record

MARVEL: Spider-Man: No way from home breaks Avengers endgame record

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

'Koi Koi' (The Myth) official trailer [Instagram]

Somalian film 'The Gravedigger's Wife' sweeps AMAA 2021 wins [See full list of winners]

The Gravedigger's Wife AMAA winner [Screen Daily]