Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Directed by 'Amina' director Izu Ojukwu, the period title which was short last year, boasts of a star-studded cast line-up including Richard Mofe Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chiwetelu Agu, Seun Akindele, Efe Irele, Alibaba, Teni Apata and Broda Shaggi.

Unveiling the trailer ahead of its yet to be confirmed, Ojukwu shared that the film's plot is based on a true life story about love, sacrifice. The trailer also hints on a spirited story about love and mental health struggles.

"Some dates change everything. 4th of April, 1944 was one of those days. The day true love is put to test. The day two perfect individuals with perfect love and perfect lives will have their world rattled and all they hold dear will never remain the same again. Based on a true story," the film director wrote on Instagram teasing the film's plot.

Watch the trailer: