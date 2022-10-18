Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Wu Productions has debuted the official trailer for '4.4.44', a forthcoming feature length title set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.
The period drama is headed straight to streaming via Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by 'Amina' director Izu Ojukwu, the period title which was short last year, boasts of a star-studded cast line-up including Richard Mofe Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chiwetelu Agu, Seun Akindele, Efe Irele, Alibaba, Teni Apata and Broda Shaggi.
Unveiling the trailer ahead of its yet to be confirmed, Ojukwu shared that the film's plot is based on a true life story about love, sacrifice. The trailer also hints on a spirited story about love and mental health struggles.
"Some dates change everything. 4th of April, 1944 was one of those days. The day true love is put to test. The day two perfect individuals with perfect love and perfect lives will have their world rattled and all they hold dear will never remain the same again. Based on a true story," the film director wrote on Instagram teasing the film's plot.
Watch the trailer:
Filming for '4.4.44' kicked off last April in Cross River state. Pulse gathered at the time that the production was inspired by a true family life story narrated by Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi. The period drama was shot by Peter Kreil with arts direction by Pat Nebo.
