Here's a first look at Kagho Idhebor's 'The Broken Mask'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The main character of the short film is inspired by Nigerian painter and sculptor, Ben Enwonwu.

' The Broken Mask' short film directed by Kagho Idhebor [Instagram/bichopcblunt]

Kagho Idhebor (Bichopcblunt) is set to debut a magical realism short film titled ' The Broken Mask'.

Ahead of its yet to be confirmed release, the filmmaker recently released first look photos of the forthcoming project.

Starring Brutus Richard and child actor Darasimi Nadi, the screenplay by Idhebor and Paul Gaius will follow the psychological effect of child molestation told from a father's point of view. The main character played by Richard is reportedly inspired by prolific Nigerian painter and sculptor Ben Enwonwu.

See more photos:

The film is currently in post-production with release details unknown.

