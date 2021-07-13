Kagho Idhebor (Bichopcblunt) is set to debut a magical realism short film titled ' The Broken Mask'.
Here's a first look at Kagho Idhebor's 'The Broken Mask'
The main character of the short film is inspired by Nigerian painter and sculptor, Ben Enwonwu.
Ahead of its yet to be confirmed release, the filmmaker recently released first look photos of the forthcoming project.
Starring Brutus Richard and child actor Darasimi Nadi, the screenplay by Idhebor and Paul Gaius will follow the psychological effect of child molestation told from a father's point of view. The main character played by Richard is reportedly inspired by prolific Nigerian painter and sculptor Ben Enwonwu.
ALSO READ: Nengi Hampson, Jidekene Achufusi, Elozonam, Idia Aisien to star in 'Badboys and Bridesmaids
See more photos:
The film is currently in post-production with release details unknown.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng