Nengi Hampson, Jidekene Achufusi, Elozonam, Idia Aisien to star in 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic drama is produced by Yomi Black and directed by Seyi Babatope.

Months after an audition call, filming has kicked off for new Nollywood romantic drama 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'.

Confirming principal photography, producer Yomi Black took to Instagram unveiling the film's star-studded cast. He wrote: "Finally! The cast of Badboys and Bridesmaides are now on set. It's a cinema movie!"

Directed by Seyi Babatope, the film is set to star Demola Adedoyin, Jidekene Achufusi, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, Mercy Isoyip and Big Brother Naija reality stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

