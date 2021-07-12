Months after an audition call, filming has kicked off for new Nollywood romantic drama 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'.
Nengi Hampson, Jidekene Achufusi, Elozonam, Idia Aisien to star in 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'
The romantic drama is produced by Yomi Black and directed by Seyi Babatope.
Confirming principal photography, producer Yomi Black took to Instagram unveiling the film's star-studded cast. He wrote: "Finally! The cast of Badboys and Bridesmaides are now on set. It's a cinema movie!"
Directed by Seyi Babatope, the film is set to star Demola Adedoyin, Jidekene Achufusi, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, Mercy Isoyip and Big Brother Naija reality stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson.
