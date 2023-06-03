The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is your first look at 'I Hate It Here'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming project features Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Your first look at 'I Hate It Here' [Dammy Twitch]


Set in Ibadan, Nigeria, the short film is centred on a precocious six-year old Funmike who decides to take matters into her own hands when her father’s relentless mistreatment of her mother becomes unbearable.

Your first look at 'I Hate It Here' [Dammy Twitch]


The film stars Nollywood powerhouse Nse Ikpe-Etim alongside Toyin Oshinaike from Jolly Roger and Debo Macaroni.

Based on the story Rat Killer by Chisom Okugini with cinematography by Muhammad Atta Ahmed, the project introduces Tiwalola Adebola-Walter as Funmike.

I Hate it Here is directed by the popular video director, who is known for his numerous music videos and television commercials.

The upcoming project is produced by Blessing Uzzi, founder of Bluhouse Studios, the home studio to highly awaited films like No Man’s Land and A Quiet Monday.

No release date has been announced yet.

Inemesit Udodiong

