Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Following the successes of his last short films; The Way Things Happen and A Japa Tale, the filmmaker is set to release his latest project.

Ofoma describes the new movie as a social drama about familial and communal relationships.

The film features Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in lead roles with Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro in supporting roles.

A Quiet Monday is produced by Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe. Muhammad Attah handles the film’s cinematography while Olalekan Afolabi serves as the editor and post production supervisor.

A Quiet Monday was shot is in conjunction with Bluhouse Studios, the production company behind Blessing Uzzi’s No Man’s Land and Olalekan Afolabi’s Freedom Way.