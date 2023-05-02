The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Inemesit Udodiong

The new movie explores familial and communal relationships.

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s Film ‘A Quiet Monday’ [Stedi Eduvie/Afolabi Olalekan]
Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s Film ‘A Quiet Monday’ [Stedi Eduvie/Afolabi Olalekan]

Recommended articles

Following the successes of his last short films; The Way Things Happen and A Japa Tale, the filmmaker is set to release his latest project.

Ofoma describes the new movie as a social drama about familial and communal relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film features Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in lead roles with Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro in supporting roles.

A Quiet Monday is produced by Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe. Muhammad Attah handles the film’s cinematography while Olalekan Afolabi serves as the editor and post production supervisor.

A Quiet Monday was shot is in conjunction with Bluhouse Studios, the production company behind Blessing Uzzi’s No Man’s Land and Olalekan Afolabi’s Freedom Way.

Principal photography of the movie wrapped in January, 2023 and is now in the finishing stages of post production.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

Afrobeats legend Ahkan drops new single 'Man Down'

Afrobeats legend Ahkan drops new single 'Man Down'

Play Network Studios announces new original project 'Ekwumekwu'

Play Network Studios announces new original project 'Ekwumekwu'

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

In 'Ultralight,' Suté Iwar drops the weight & allows himself to float at a higher altitude [Pulse Review]

In 'Ultralight,' Suté Iwar drops the weight & allows himself to float at a higher altitude [Pulse Review]

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Mo Abudu launches new passion project 'Mo Abudu Films'

Mo Abudu launches new passion project 'Mo Abudu Films'

Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aki and Pawpaw game is here [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Aki and Pawpaw take on a new adventure in first Nollywood game

'King of Boys 3' is coming

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Gangs of Lagos' was originally called something else [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'

Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million