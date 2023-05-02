Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'
The new movie explores familial and communal relationships.
Following the successes of his last short films; The Way Things Happen and A Japa Tale, the filmmaker is set to release his latest project.
Ofoma describes the new movie as a social drama about familial and communal relationships.
The film features Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emmanuel Igwe in lead roles with Ozioma Ejiofor, Daniel Ngozika, and Onyinye Odokoro in supporting roles.
A Quiet Monday is produced by Blessing Uzzi and Maryann Eziekwe. Muhammad Attah handles the film’s cinematography while Olalekan Afolabi serves as the editor and post production supervisor.
A Quiet Monday was shot is in conjunction with Bluhouse Studios, the production company behind Blessing Uzzi’s No Man’s Land and Olalekan Afolabi’s Freedom Way.
Principal photography of the movie wrapped in January, 2023 and is now in the finishing stages of post production.
