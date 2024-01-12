ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Faith Oloruntoyin

Musical film genres interweave singing and dancing into the storytelling sequence.

Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]
Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Recommended articles

In the coming days, the audience will welcome Finding Messiah which is the latest musical drama in the works by Oscar Heman-Ackah. This upcoming title re-enforces the industry's effort to produce more diverse content for its audience.

Here are three Nollywood musicals available for your delight:

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, the film follows the tragically short but impactful musical career of the legendary Apala music star Ayinla Omowura.

The cast includes Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Mr Macaronni, Bimbo Ademoye, Ade Laoye, Omowunmi Dada and Adedimeji Lateef.

Ayinla recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million at the Nigerian box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations and is now streaming on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie centres on the young Giwa sisters - Dara (the sharp one; played by Somkele Idhalama) and Lara (the shallow one; played by Seyi Shay) - whose affluent lifestyle comes to an end when they are caught in the middle of a tax fraud with their late parents' media empire.

Released June 20, 2018, the romantic musical features Vector, Dj Xclusive, Wale Ojo, Chioma Chukwuka, Sharon Ooja, Saheed Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Folu Storms, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello and Uche Jombo.

Rounding up its cinematic releases with a gross of ₦31 million, Lara and the Beat is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Stephen Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum, the musical drama follows the life of Oluchi (played by Nancy Isime) an upcoming musician who comes face to face with her past mistakes when her father dies.

It stars veteran actor Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen and child actor Darasimi Nadi.

Obara’m premiered across cinemas nationwide on August 26, 2022, and after a 6-week run, the title made a total box office gross of ₦26.7m.

Following the cinematic success the movie title made its way to Netflix on June 16, 2023, and is currently still available for your streaming delight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Odumodu Blvck, Tyla, Qing Madi among Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of '24

Odumodu Blvck, Tyla, Qing Madi among Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of '24

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Showmax announces revamped app, new content slate, new plan coming February

Showmax announces new app, new Nollywood slate, new bundle coming February

Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Deyemi Okanlawon

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'