Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

In the coming days, the audience will welcome Finding Messiah which is the latest musical drama in the works by Oscar Heman-Ackah. This upcoming title re-enforces the industry's effort to produce more diverse content for its audience.

Here are three Nollywood musicals available for your delight:

Ayinla

Produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, the film follows the tragically short but impactful musical career of the legendary Apala music star Ayinla Omowura.

The cast includes Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Mr Macaronni, Bimbo Ademoye, Ade Laoye, Omowunmi Dada and Adedimeji Lateef.

Ayinla recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million at the Nigerian box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations and is now streaming on Netflix.

Lara and The Beat

The movie centres on the young Giwa sisters - Dara (the sharp one; played by Somkele Idhalama) and Lara (the shallow one; played by Seyi Shay) - whose affluent lifestyle comes to an end when they are caught in the middle of a tax fraud with their late parents' media empire.

Released June 20, 2018, the romantic musical features Vector, Dj Xclusive, Wale Ojo, Chioma Chukwuka, Sharon Ooja, Saheed Balogun, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Folu Storms, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello and Uche Jombo.

Rounding up its cinematic releases with a gross of ₦31 million, Lara and the Beat is currently streaming on Netflix.

Obara'M (My Blood)

Written by Stephen Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum, the musical drama follows the life of Oluchi (played by Nancy Isime) an upcoming musician who comes face to face with her past mistakes when her father dies.

It stars veteran actor Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen and child actor Darasimi Nadi.

Obara’m premiered across cinemas nationwide on August 26, 2022, and after a 6-week run, the title made a total box office gross of ₦26.7m.

Following the cinematic success the movie title made its way to Netflix on June 16, 2023, and is currently still available for your streaming delight.

