'Ayinla' wins big at Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Announcing the huge recognition, producer Jade Osiberu took to Instagram to express her excitement while announcing the film's Netflix debut.

"Some great news from @greohstudios 2021 film, in partnership with the legendary @tkelani . Ayinla won big at the Pan African Film Festival a few weeks ago and is FINALLY coming to Netflix in 3 days," Osiberu wrote.

Recall that the hit feature was recently licensed by Netflix and set for a May 20, 2022 premiere on the streamer.

Starring Lateef Adedimeji as the titular character with Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles, the period drama is set in the 80s in the weeks leading to the singer's shocking death.