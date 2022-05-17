RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Ayinla' wins big at Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' has landed its first international award at the recently concluded Pan African Film and Arts Festival in Los Angeles.

Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]
Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]

The film based on the final events leading to the death of Apala singer Ayinla Omowura won the 'Programmers' Award' for Narrative Feature at the festival.

Announcing the huge recognition, producer Jade Osiberu took to Instagram to express her excitement while announcing the film's Netflix debut.

"Some great news from @greohstudios 2021 film, in partnership with the legendary @tkelani . Ayinla won big at the Pan African Film Festival a few weeks ago and is FINALLY coming to Netflix in 3 days," Osiberu wrote.

Recall that the hit feature was recently licensed by Netflix and set for a May 20, 2022 premiere on the streamer.

Starring Lateef Adedimeji as the titular character with Debo 'Mr Macaroni' Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada and Kunle Afolayan (who doubles as executive producer) in supporting roles, the period drama is set in the 80s in the weeks leading to the singer's shocking death.

'Ayinla' recorded an impressive theatrical release, grossing over N70 million in box office despite launching in 33 cinema locations. The Kelani directed film's success at the box office was followed by award nominations and an AMAA win in the awards' 'Achievement in Cinematography' category.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

