Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

With the major details of the plot still under wraps, the political musical drama revolves around the fictional nation of The Republic of Zambay, an ancient civilisation complete with its own culture and sensibilities

Wearing multiple hats of executive producer, writer, director, production designer and music composer on this production, Heman-Ackah, with Finding Messiah, makes his first foray into Nollywood.

"This entire process has felt as both the longest period of my life and also the shortest," he said on Instagram. "I don’t know how we’ve been able to pull off all this but I want to share my sincerest gratitude to the epic cast and extremely hardworking FM crew for collaborating with me on this crazy journey," Heman-Ackah added in that Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding Messiah will feature veteran acts like Pete Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Alex Usifo, and Daddy Showkey. Ejike Asiegbu. Bucci Franklin, Uzi Kwednu and Sunshine Rosman will also star in this drama title.

"The whole production to me is Shakespearean," the veteran actress, Ajayi-Lycett said in a promo video for the film.

With Heman-Ackah married to Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, when the movie finally drops, it could even further change the game for the couple, despite their already high profile in the African creative space, announcing them as a new kind of power couple.

Long before Heman-Ackah got married to Adetiba in a high profile event in 2022, he had built his own chops as a savvy music executive in Ghana, working for Universal Music, the company that has given record deals to everyone from Tiwa Savage to Shawn Mendes.

ADVERTISEMENT