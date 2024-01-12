ADVERTISEMENT
Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The film revolves around the fictional nation of Zambay, an ancient civilisation with its own language and sensibilities.

[Instagram/findingmessiah]

With the major details of the plot still under wraps, the political musical drama revolves around the fictional nation of The Republic of Zambay, an ancient civilisation complete with its own culture and sensibilities

Wearing multiple hats of executive producer, writer, director, production designer and music composer on this production, Heman-Ackah, with Finding Messiah, makes his first foray into Nollywood.

"This entire process has felt as both the longest period of my life and also the shortest," he said on Instagram. "I don’t know how we’ve been able to pull off all this but I want to share my sincerest gratitude to the epic cast and extremely hardworking FM crew for collaborating with me on this crazy journey," Heman-Ackah added in that Instagram post.

Finding Messiah will feature veteran acts like Pete Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Alex Usifo, and Daddy Showkey. Ejike Asiegbu. Bucci Franklin, Uzi Kwednu and Sunshine Rosman will also star in this drama title.

"The whole production to me is Shakespearean," the veteran actress, Ajayi-Lycett said in a promo video for the film.

With Heman-Ackah married to Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, when the movie finally drops, it could even further change the game for the couple, despite their already high profile in the African creative space, announcing them as a new kind of power couple.

Long before Heman-Ackah got married to Adetiba in a high profile event in 2022, he had built his own chops as a savvy music executive in Ghana, working for Universal Music, the company that has given record deals to everyone from Tiwa Savage to Shawn Mendes.

A release date for the movie has not been made public.

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa & 5 other celebrities Nigerians love to hate

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record

Yaadman FKA Yung L taps Sarkodie & Ice Prince for 'Vawulence' remix

Here's all we know about the Nollywood political musical 'Finding Messiah'

Odumodu Blvck, Tyla, Qing Madi among Apple Music's Africa Rising Class of '24

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Vector & Bella Shmurda shares vulnerability on 'If They Are Real'

1971 film about Nigerian immigrant in '60s U.S 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

Showmax announces revamped app, new content slate, new plan coming February

