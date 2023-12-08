Here are 3 Nollywood movie/series recommendations for this weekend

From the cinemas to your various streaming platforms there is something for everyone this weekend.

Some of your favourite Nollywood stars are back on your screen, whilst some find themselves on the verge of death because of love. Let's also not forget the return of the highly anticipated series Wura.

See below three Nollywood movies to watch this weekend:

Afamefuna

What's better than a success story, if not one mixed with true love? Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story unravels a tale of the Igbo apprenticeship system and its impact on the community's economy. The film is told through the lens of two young men who find themselves in the apprenticeship system as they try to find their way up the ladder despite unforeseen circumstances that pose a threat.

Are you inquisitive about the details of the Igbo learning culture or interested in seeing how the Yoruba director Kayode Kasum is able to kill his role and deliver the beautiful work of art? Then make those plans and head to the nearest cinema to have a taste.

Making its theatrical debut on December 1, 2023, the film features a remarkable cast that includes Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Segun Arinze, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Noble Igwe.

Watch the trailer below:

Blood Vessel

Making its debut today, December 8, 2023, Blood Vessel is set to take viewers into the lives of six youths played by Jide Kene Achufusi, Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, who find themselves stuck on a boat as they battle for survival.

The official trailer promises a lot of drama and some action as well on the lonely ship that soon becomes bloody as the journey progresses.

Written by Musa Jeffery David, with Moses Inwang as the director, the cast includes Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

Watch the trailer below:

Wura Season 2

The highly anticipated Showmax series is back on the streamer and filled with loads of more drama for your delight.

The official trailer for season two shows Fola seeking forgiveness from Dimeji and Paulina, but Paulina is not willing to forgive him, even though Dimeji is trying to see reason. Meanwhile, Kanyin’s obsession with ending Wura has forced her into even more desperate actions. This time around, it’s something she can’t recover from, as Wura has evidence that can keep her away for good

The cast includes Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome, and Lanre Adediwura

With the last airing of the first season on July 13, 2023, it made its return on December 4, 2023.