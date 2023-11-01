ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 3 Nigerian horror movies to enjoy this Halloween season

Faith Oloruntoyin

A few titles you could add to your movie date nights or solo binging.

Nigerian horror movies for your delight this period [Intagram/kingjayfranklyn/kayodeKasum/jujustories]
Nigerian horror movies for your delight this period [Intagram/kingjayfranklyn/kayodeKasum/jujustories]

The Halloween celebration is a period to mark the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls’ Day.

It takes place on October 31, every year in Europe and some places in North America, over time it has become a merry time for tricker treats, dress up and costume parties all around the world.

People also enjoy the fun of watching scary movies, either alone or with loved ones and the Nigerian film industry is not one without diversity in its content. In this piece, we will take a quick look at three Nigerian horror films that are worth your viewing this season.

On June 24, 2022, our cinemas welcomed the horror tale of a mysterious family in the movie Ile Owo.

Produced by Kayode Kasum, the story follows the life of a young nurse, who is unlucky in love until she meets the perfect man, a handsome billionaire, only for her to learn that his family harbours some deep, dark secrets.

Directed by Dare Olaitan, the cast includes Tina Mba, Akin Lewis, Efa Iwara, Mofe Duncan, Sophie Alakija, Demola Adedoyin, Temisan Emmanuel, Bukunmi Adeaga, Immaculata Oko-Kasum and Osarehia Oronsaye.

Ile Owo is currently streaming on Netflix.

Produced by Oge Obasi and Francis Nebot, Juju Stories explores three different stories on the concept of juju (black magic) in contemporary Lagos, Nigeria.

Directed by CJ Fiery Obasi, Abba Makama and Michael Omonua, the story is described as an anthology film.

The three stories are different but all connected by the unique thread of Juju. The first, 'Suffer the Witch' by Obasi, is a young college woman who attracts her crush's interest but soon love and friendship turn into an obsession. The second is 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman who agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and the third is 'Yam' by Makama, a roadside beggar who picks up some random money on the street and must now face grave consequences.

The film stars Emeka Amakeze, Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi

Juju Stories is currently available on Prime Video.

With its debut via Netflix on October 31, 2023, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi has got everyone talking about the mystery it unearths. Written by Jay Franklyn Jituboh and Dale Falola, the movie tells the story of a dark spirit that reawakens after being forgotten for decades to seek vengeance and now the community must pay the ultimate price.

Puzzled by the deaths of three people in the town, two inspectors played by Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule, go out to seek answers and soon get mixed up in the drama.

Directed by Jituboh and co-produced by Jituboh and Michael W. Ndiomu, the cast includes Ireti Doyle who plays the school administrator, Chioma Akpotha as a catholic nun, Chukwuka Jude, Martha Ehinome, Nene Aliemeke, Tolulope Odebunmi, Omowunmi Dada, Ejiro Onojaife, Chuks Joseph, Kevin T. Solomon, Temidayo Akinboro, Iremide Adeoye and Racheal Emem Issac.

You can watch it on Netflix but do make sure to grab some popcorn before you go down the tunnel of Madam Koi Koi.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

