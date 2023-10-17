'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

In the recently released official teaser by the producers, Jay Franklyn Jituboh and Micheal W. Ndiomu, the audience got a first look at what's to come in the horror movie that promises to take them back in time. From the short clip, it's clear Doyle will play the role of a catholic school administrator in what looks like a boarding house.

Written by Jituboh in collaboration with Dale Falola, The Origin will tell the story of a dark spirit who was forgotten for decades until she awakens to seek vengeance.

Directed by Jituboh, the film's cast includes Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule who play inspectors on a mission to solve a murder, Chioma Akpotha as a catholic nun, Chukwuka Jude, Martha Ehinome, Nene Aliemeke, Tolulope Odebunmi, Omowunmi Dada, Ejiro Onojaife, Chuks Joseph, Kevin T. Solomon, Temidayo Akinboro, Iremide Adeoye and Racheal Emem Issac.

Principal photography, which wrapped up in 2022, was handled by Idowu Adedapo and Amarachukwu Udoezika. From the behind-the-scenes clips that have been released, the setting of the movie hints at something back in time, in the early 90s.

