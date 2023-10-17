ADVERTISEMENT
'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

Faith Oloruntoyin

This might just give answers to stories that have gone on from generation to generation.

First look at Ireti Doyle's role in 'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]
First look at Ireti Doyle's role in 'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]

In the recently released official teaser by the producers, Jay Franklyn Jituboh and Micheal W. Ndiomu, the audience got a first look at what's to come in the horror movie that promises to take them back in time. From the short clip, it's clear Doyle will play the role of a catholic school administrator in what looks like a boarding house.

Written by Jituboh in collaboration with Dale Falola, The Origin will tell the story of a dark spirit who was forgotten for decades until she awakens to seek vengeance.

Directed by Jituboh, the film's cast includes Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule who play inspectors on a mission to solve a murder, Chioma Akpotha as a catholic nun, Chukwuka Jude, Martha Ehinome, Nene Aliemeke, Tolulope Odebunmi, Omowunmi Dada, Ejiro Onojaife, Chuks Joseph, Kevin T. Solomon, Temidayo Akinboro, Iremide Adeoye and Racheal Emem Issac.

Principal photography, which wrapped up in 2022, was handled by Idowu Adedapo and Amarachukwu Udoezika. From the behind-the-scenes clips that have been released, the setting of the movie hints at something back in time, in the early 90s.

Baaj Adebule and Deyemi Okanlawon team up to solve a mystery in 'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]
Baaj Adebule and Deyemi Okanlawon team up to solve a mystery in 'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]

The Origin: Madam Koi Koi will head straight to the cinema, as it will be distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, but no release date has been revealed yet.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify

'Madam Koi Koi' movie starring Ireti Doyle teases mythical horror story

Jada Pinkett-Smith has no plan to divorce Will Smith

'Merry Men 3' makes ₦17.1 million in opening weekend in cinemas

BBNaija's Mercy Eke feels more ready for a baby than a husband

Nollywood films can make more money for Nigeria than oil — Obaseki

Here are 5 things Kunle Afolayan wants you to know about 'Ijogbon'

'This means something for the culture' — CJ Obasi loves Mami Wata's Oscars selection

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez does not like women who tweet a lot

Sony announces investment plans in Africa's entertainment sector [Sony]

Africa Magic announces yet another drama series [Instagram/Chidinma Igbokweuche]

A Weekend to Forget closes on ₦37 million this week

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]

