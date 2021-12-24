'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

The film which has made quite the buzz with multiple festival premieres and award recognitions was first released by Canal Olympia in 12 African countries back in October and in Nigeria at the AFRIFF 2021 edition.

Set to be distributed by Filmone Entertainment, the film has been confirmed for a January 21, 2022 theatrical release.

Produced by Oge Obasi and Francis Nebot, 'Juju Stories' explores three independent but connected stories exploring the concept of juju (black magic) in contemporary Lagos.

In 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.