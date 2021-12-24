RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The multiple award-winning anthology film first premiered in 12 African countries in October 2021.

'Juju Stories' theatrical release poster [Instagram/filmoneng]
'Juju Stories' theatrical release poster [Instagram/filmoneng]

Michael Omonua, C.J Obasi and Abba T. Makama's critically acclaimed anthology film 'Juju Stories' is finally set to make its way to the Nigerian big screens.

Recommended articles

The film which has made quite the buzz with multiple festival premieres and award recognitions was first released by Canal Olympia in 12 African countries back in October and in Nigeria at the AFRIFF 2021 edition.

Set to be distributed by Filmone Entertainment, the film has been confirmed for a January 21, 2022 theatrical release.

Produced by Oge Obasi and Francis Nebot, 'Juju Stories' explores three independent but connected stories exploring the concept of juju (black magic) in contemporary Lagos.

ALSO READ: 'Juju Stories' director confirms plans to develop series

In 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

'Juju Stories' stars Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake grosses N30 million in opening weekend

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake grosses N30 million in opening weekend

Trending

Watch 'A Naija Christmas' cast's moving tribute to Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga in 'A Naija Christmas' directed by Kunle Afolayan [Instagram]

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo

Mo Abudu is collaborating with 50 Cent, Starz on a new African drama

50 Cent and Mo Abudu [Twitter]

Deyemi Okanlawon challenges Yahaya Bello to set up film fund in Kogi state

Deyemi Okanlawon [Instagram/DeyemiTheActor]